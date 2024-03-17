3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 to Rangers

ISLES DEFENSE STRUGGLES:

The Islanders defensive struggles ultimately hurt them, as they allowed three goals in the middle frame and two goals in the third period, allowing four-or-more goals for the third-consecutive game.

While the Isles have struggled on the back half of back-to-backs, the Rangers improved to 11-1-0 on the second day of a back-to-back and came out with noticeable jump in the first period. The Isles exited the period 1-0, largely thanks to 12 saves by Ilya Sorokin.

"I saw a team that played better than us today," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "The Rangers managed the puck much better than we did. They were very fast on transition, and I thought they had more energy than us for some reason."

The Islanders’ second period struggles persisted on Sunday, allowing three Rangers goals in the second period after they allowed three goals against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, two goals against the St. Louis Blues on Mar. 5. The Islanders lead the league in most goals allowed in second periods (93), but their first period numbers tell a different story.

It started early, as Mika Zibanejad evened the score 27 seconds into the middle frame. After the Islanders let a first period 1-0 lead slip away, Horvat’s second goal of the afternoon tied the game at two, but the Islanders broke down defensively, allowing the Rangers to re-take the lead 66 seconds later.

Jonny Brodzinski re-directed a K’Andre Miller one-timer to regain the 3-2 lead at 15:01 of the middle frame, which held up as the game-winner. The Rangers extended their lead to 4-2 at 2:36 of the third frame as Kaapo Kaako’s wrister from the right dot beat Sorokin through traffic. Alexis Lafreniere took a commanding 5-2 lead for the Rangers midway through the third period.

“I felt like we didn’t cover well in those situations,” Roy said. “The [Rangers] were moving well and they forechecked us well and they managed the puck better than us.”