3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 to Rangers

The New York Islanders fell 5-2 to the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden as their winless streak reached four games (0-3-1).
Bo Horvat had a pair of goals for the Islanders and Brock Nelson had a two-assist night, but it wasn’t enough to overcome goals from Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuylle, Jonny Brodzinski, Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves in the loss, while Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves in the win.
The Islanders (73 points, 67 GP) remain out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, as they missed an opportunity to move past he Washington Capitals (73 points, 66 GP) and Detroit Red Wings (74 points, 67 games), who leapfrogged the Islanders in the standings with wins on Saturday.
"We definitely didn't have enough pushback," Bo Horvat said after the loss. "We did have a couple of chances, but in this stage of the season, we need to have a lot better push than that."
The Isles have been outscored 16-5 over the span of their four-game winless streak and their record on the second half of back-to-back sets dropped to 0-5-3. The Islanders now trail the season series with the Rangers 0-2-0 and will face the Rangers two more times this season on Apr. 9 and 13.