3 Takeaways: Isles Clinch Playoff Berth with 4-1 Win Over Devils

Playoff bound!

The New York Islanders punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night, securing their spot with a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

In addition to clinching a playoff berth, the Islanders are cemented into the third seed in the Metropolitan Division and a First Round rematch with the Carolina Hurricanes. They did it on their own volition, going 7-0-1 in their last eight games to shoot up the standings and while the job isn’t done, Monday was a night to savor for the Isles.

“Ten games ago, no one really gave us a chance to be part of that that playoff picture and now here we are,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We've secured that third seed and it's nice to see our guys be rewarded for that hard work.”

JG Pageau, Kyle Palmieri (PPG), Brock Nelson and Kyle MacLean scored for the Isles, while Timo Meier scored the lone goal for the Devils. Semyon Varlamov stopped 23 of 24 in the win, while Jake Allen stopped 15 of 19 in the loss.

Monday’s clinch means the Isles are in the playoffs for a second straight season and for the fifth time in the past six years. Monday’s win was also their first in four games against New Jersey this year.

“I'm proud of our group and proud of these guys in this room,” Captain Anders Lee said. “We stuck together, we continued to believe in what we were doing. We continue to believe that we were a good hockey team. We just had to put the pieces together and you've seen that in the last few weeks.”

Below are three takeaways from Monday's win over New Jersey.