3 Takeaways: Isles Blanked 4-0 by Sabres

ISLES STRUGGLE TO OVERCOME SLOW START:

The Islanders allowed the Sabres to control the pace from the drop of the puck and couldn’t manage to get to their game.

Finding themselves pinned in their own zone for extended periods of time in the first period, the Islanders couldn’t record a shot on goal until the 10:12 mark of the opening frame, getting outshot 6-0 at that point.

“They came out hard and took it to us right off the hop,” Bo Horvat said. “Sorokin is unbelievable, it could have been a lot worse.”

Sorokin bailed the Islanders out through the opening 20 minutes to keep it scoreless and held down the fort through multiple Buffalo frenzies. He also made a flashy save against Peyton Krebs, sliding to his left to rob him with a glove save on a two-on-one.

“Ilya is one of the best goalies in the league so we knew we could count on him,” Roy said. “We need to be better, especially on the road we have to be better than what we did tonight.”

The Sabres were able to break the ice early in the second period with momentum on their side. After Anders Lee took an interference penalty, the Sabres quickly entered the Islanders zone and JJ Peterka sent a pass that tricked through skaters. Victor Olofsson collected the pass and wristed a shot from the goal line and beat Sorokin glove-side.

Still with all the momentum on their side, the Sabres doubled their lead after Connor Clifton’s shot was denied by Sorokin, Dylan Cozens buried the juicy rebound at 8:15 of the second period.

Buffalo broke the game open with their third goal of the game with a Zach Benson blast from the point that beat Sorokin through traffic. Roy challenged Benson’s goal for goaltender interference but the call on the ice stood and the Islanders were handed their second penalty of the game.

Down 3-0 to start the third, the Isles could not forge the push they needed to get back in the game. There was some frustration and physicality late in the game, as Lee dropped the gloves with Clifton. Each received a five-minute major for fighting, but Lee was given an extra two minutes for roughing.

Sorokin was pulled with more than six minutes left in the game. Benson scored his second goal of the night with an empty netter at 15:06 to make it 4-0.