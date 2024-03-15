3 Takeaways: Isles Blanked 4-0 by Sabres

The New York Islanders were shut out 4-0 by the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, as they were blanked for the second straight game and sixth time of the season.
Zach Benson had a pair of goals including an empty netter, while Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens also provided offense for the Sabres. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 33 of 36 in the loss, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves in the win.
"For some reason, we were flat tonight, we didn't play a good game,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said.
The Islanders finished their four-game road trip on a sour note, but they’re coming home with a record of 2-2-0. Overall, the road trip saw highs and lows, as the Isles outscored San Jose and Anaheim 13-3 and extended their winning streak to six games before being shut out in back-to-back games since.
“The first game coming back east is always a tough game,” Roy said. “That’s the beauty of this league, it makes you humble pretty fast. You’re flying high, winning six in a row, you think you’re under control. But after losing two in a row, we need to regroup.”
The Islanders were shut out in consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 13-15, 2020 while the Islanders’ winless streak at KeyBank Center reached seven games with the 4-0 loss. They haven’t defeated Buffalo on the road since their 3-0 victory on Feb. 16, 2021 where Sorokin recorded his first career shutout.