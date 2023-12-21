3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-2 in OT to Capitals 

The New York Islanders fought for a point, but came up short in their quest for a second one, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

Dylan Strome’s power play goal at 1:41 of overtime was the difference maker in the contest. Hudson Fasching and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders to force overtime, while Hendrix Lapierre (1G, 1A) and Joel Edmundson put up goals for the Capitals in regulation. Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves in the overtime loss.

“We got better as the game went on, but our start wasn’t good enough,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “We have to fix that in these back-to-back situations. We stuck with it and found a way to tie the game up. We got another good goaltending performance like we usually do every night.”

The Islanders' red-hot power play cooled off, going 0-for-3 against the Capitals after they went 4-for-9 on the man advantage in their last three games coming into Wednesday.

Though the Islanders (39 points) picked up a valuable point, they allowed their Metropolitan Division foes to gain two, as the Capitals rose to fifth in the division with 36 points. The Capitals chase the Islanders by three points and have three games in-hand.