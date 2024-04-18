3 Takeaways: Islanders End Regular Season with 5-4 Win Over Penguins

The New York Islanders ended the regular season on a high note, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Simon Holmstrom (GWG, 1A) and Samuel Bolduc (1G, 1A) each had two-point games, while Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri rounded out the scoring for the Islanders.

Rickard Rakell, Evgeni Malkin (1G, 1A), Valtteri Puustinen and Jeff Carter scored for the Penguins, while Sidney Crosby had a pair of assists.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 40 of 44 in the win, including a Crosby penalty shot with 30 seconds to play while protecting a one-goal lead. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27-of-32 in the loss.

While the game had no standings implications, it was an entertaining tilt, that saw the teams tied 1-1, 2-2, 3-3 and eventually 4-4 when Carter, playing in his final NHL game, knotted the game. Holmstrom buried the winner from the slot after a solid effort play by Kyle MacLean to retrieve the puck. Sorokin’s penalty shot stop – plus another deflection in the dying seconds from Carter – put an exclamation point on a fun game that also included a pair of disallowed goals.

“I thought it was important to close our season. And I think we wanted to play this one for our fans. I mean, our fans had been so good to us and very supportive,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “If we were missing five or six guys, it was a hard fought game, but we played a great game.”

With the win, the Isles finish the season on an 8-0-1 run and their nine games to end the regular season without a regulation loss is the second most in franchise history, three games shy of 12 in 1980.