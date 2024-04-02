3 Takeaways: Islanders Regroup for 4-3 OT Win Over Flyers

In a must-win game on Monday night, the New York Islanders took home two points, but gave one back to the Philadelphia Flyers in a 4-3 OT win at Wells Fargo Center.

Brock Nelson scored the OT winner at the 1:24 mark of the extra frame, securing the extra point for the Islanders after Morgan Frost tied the score for Philadelphia with 9.6 seconds to play in the third period.

An overtime win was not the best case scenario for the Islanders (79 points) who are four points back of the Flyers (83 points). They have two games in hand over Philadelphia, but the Flyers hold the first tiebreaker, so the Islanders will need to surpass them in the standings, but upward momentum was a better alternative than losing ground in a tight playoff chase.

“We might not be happy to give them one point today, but we're probably going to be happy maybe down the road to have those two points,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

Matt Martin, Bo Horvat and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders in regulation, while Noah Cates and Travis Sanheim also scored for the Flyers.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 of 33 in the win, as the veteran started his third-consecutive game for the first time in two years. Samuel Ersson started the game and stopped four of six before being replaced by Ivan Fedotov, who stopped 19 of 21 in his NHL debut.

Adding to the standings implications was the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, keeping the Red Wings (82 points) three points up on the Isles, though New York has a game in hand. The Washington Capitals (82 points) currently occupy the second wild card spot.