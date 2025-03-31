Women's History Month: Retail

Building a culture within a community isn’t just about a shared love for a team—it’s about the traditions, values, and connections that bring people together. Every fan has their own story, but when they throw on their lucky jersey or favorite cap, they become part of something bigger.

The women on the Vegas Golden Knights retail team play a key role in that experience, ensuring that Golden Knights pride isn’t just worn—it’s lived. Teresa Weston and Renée Moffett work hand-in-hand to bring endless possibilities to fans, making sure that VGK spirit shines on the streets.

Weston serves as the Director of Retail Buying and is responsible for selecting all merchandise that goes into the team’s official retail locations. While she intends to bring in sales, she fiercely loves the idea of what fans would enjoy the most. You will find Weston wearing products available in the team’s stores with pride and enthusiasm as she selects merchandise she can picture fans wearing in the masses.

“I like watching how passionate our fans are and how much our team is loved,” Weston said. “It is so fulfilling going to the games and seeing hundreds of people wear the merchandise we selected.”

Weston spent 30 years in the golf industry and she has taken that spark into the Golden Knights organization. Weston thrives on talking to others across the hallways and never fails to bring a smile to someone's face.

As Weston lives through her motto to be kind to everyone, she also attributes her spark to her mother and grandma where she looked up to their hard work ethic and the idea to always fight for what you believe in.

“Learning from the marketing department and seeing how much thought goes into everything has made me realize that not only do we have a team on the ice,” Weston said. “We all work as a team – I feel honored to work every day with so many smart and creative women.”

Weston works closely with the marketing department to enhance apparel selections while thinking outside the box. Whether it’s adding intricate details or finding new vendors to create custom products, she ensures every item aligns with the Golden Knights’ brand. Her team works behind the scenes to make sure every element is in place before the next merchandise launch. In addition to the creative process, Weston submits purchase orders and prices merchandise to maximize sales and profitability while also handling vendor invoices, shipping, and logistics.

“Be yourself,” Weston said. “You need to know that you can do anything you set out to accomplish.”

Behind the scenes, Weston works closely with Beatriz Melendez, the warehouse manager, to make sure every fan’s prized possession arrives safely and correctly. Without dedicated individuals like Melendez and Jewel Juachon, The Arsenal store manager, the gear that fuels the passion of the fanbase wouldn’t be as accessible. Their teamwork reflects the very spirit they help cultivate—confidence, belief, and a commitment to delivering the best for every fan.

Renée Moffett, Senior Director of Retail Operations, reiterates the same mindset. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Moffett began her career with LIDS Sports Group, where she spent a decade refining her expertise in retail operations and visual merchandising. She later brought that experience to Las Vegas, where she now oversees the daily operations of all retail stores and warehouses, ensuring that operational standards are met and that every retail location provides an exceptional experience for fans.

“I’m proud and honored to be a woman in sports,” Moffett said. “I’ve gotten to where I am today in the industry because of my unique perspective and ability to lead others, which is something I’m proud of.”

Moffett and Weston are both inspired by the ever-evolving world of fashion and sports, and they strive to create a retail experience where every fan feels confident and connected to the team.

“I love that I get to work with people who share the same passion for the brand,” Moffett said. “My team works tirelessly and collaboratively to achieve success, and I am so proud of that.”

Their shared leadership and vision ensure that the Vegas Golden Knights’ retail experience is more than just a shopping trip—it’s a way for fans to celebrate their love for the team, embrace the spirit of Vegas, and take home a piece of the action. These women continue to innovate and push boundaries in the world of sports retail, ensuring that the Vegas Golden Knights’ legacy is not just seen, but truly lived.