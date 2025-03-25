Women's History Month: Finance 

The lights shine bright on game nights, but behind the scenes, a different kind of team ensures the Vegas Golden Knights thrive—not on the ice, but on the balance sheets. The finance department, led by Heather Clayton, Jen Jones, and Melanie Loveless, plays an essential role in the organization’s success. Each of them protect and help with vital assets of the team. From managing important budgets to ensuring every player, scout, and staff member gets paid on time, these women are the backbone of the franchise’s financial stability.

Clayton serves as Chief Financial Officer and oversees all financial operations including treasury, cash flow management, budgeting, and forecasting. After earning a bachelor’s degree in economics, she began her 10-year career in retail. Her path took her to Las Vegas as she worked with brands like Coach Leatherwares, French Connection and Armani as she strengthened her financial skills and strong business mindset. Her work led her to work with American Casino and Entertainment Properties for five years.

Clayton recounts advice she received when she made the leap into an open position as a controller with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019. Now in her sixth year with the team, Clayton has made an everlasting impact on the organization.

“I am one of 32 people in the world that have my chair,” Clayton said. “There is a scarcity to it and with that comes a mystery to it and a real kind of coolness. When you peel back the layers from a finance perspective, accounting is accounting,” Clayton said.

Clayton reflected back on her first NHL Financial Conference where she was among three women in the entire committee. She’s proud of the ever-changing landscape, where around 50% of females are in that very same room she was in before in 2019.

She continues to be a dominant force in the office and a friend to other females in her position across the league. Clayton is most proud to be a mentor to her staff right within the organization.

“I love teaching,” Clayton said. “I love working with my staff. I love watching them grow and the success in this company has been from George McPhee and Kelly McCrimmon down to every single staffer. We all should take pride in the growth in our team,” Clayton said.

One of those among her staff who has consistently expanded in her role is Jen Jones. Jones is a controller for the Golden Knights and she takes charge of the day-to-day financial operations, oversees accounting, payroll, accounts payroll, and audits.

Jones describes her entrance into sports as a mixture of luck and opportunity. As she started her career in real estate accounting before she and her family relocated to Las Vegas. Jones wasn’t quite sure where she was going to land until a chance opened with the team during its inaugural season.

“My little bit of minor league sports experience was key,” Jones said.

Since then, she has been a key figure in the organization’s financial evolution, ensuring that the team's financial operations run smoothly behind the scenes. Not only does she recognize the impact of women in sports on the next generation, but she also aims to inspire her very own children. Her daughter and son have grown up in Las Vegas, fully immersed in the Golden Knights’ culture. Her son, born during the team’s second season, is now a passionate young hockey player.

“I was the first linemate to be pregnant at the Vegas Golden Knights,” Jones said. “Now both of my children have participated in the Learn-To-Skate programs. My son is very passionate about hockey. He is six so he has to go to bed before most of the games end. So, the next morning, he always asks what the score was, did we win, and he says ‘Mom, I need to know everything that happened.’”

Jones’ skillset and hard-working attitude has helped her elevate higher up within the organization.

“If working in sports is something you want to do, you should take any position and work your way up,” she said.

Similar to Jones, Melanie Loveless had a funny story of how she got into sports. Loveless was reading the newspaper when an advertisement about a job with the Washington Capitals appeared before her. She got the job and hasn’t looked back once.

Loveless serves as the Director of Payroll, where she manages one of the most crucial aspects of the organization—ensuring that everyone, from players to front-office staff, gets paid accurately and on time.

“I've been around sports my whole life,” Loveless said. “It means a lot to me where women have gotten now in sports. I'm just proud to be one of those that were there when women weren't very prominent - now it's so special to see how far women have come in sports.” Loveless said.

Loveless reflects on a strong and powerful mentor she had throughout her career, Aggie Ballard, who hired her in Washington. Her dedication goes beyond numbers—she takes pride in ensuring that every member of the organization is taken care of: a reflection of both her expertise and her deep commitment to the team.

“Enjoy the moment and go with it,” Loveless said. “ I do think women have to work a little bit harder than men do in the sport. So just do the best job that you possibly can, stick to your morals and be confident.” Loveless said.

These three women represent the advancement of what it means to be a woman in hockey while demonstrating compassion and perseverance. When you always think back to what makes a team successful, it’s these three women who ensure the success and legacy continues.