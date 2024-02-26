VIP Tickets Still Available for Golden Knight Gala on March 10

The Vegas Golden Knights will host their 2024 gala, A Golden Knight, presented by Wynn Las Vegas and benefitting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and the Las Vegas community on Sunday, March 10 at Intrigue in Wynn Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights players, coaches and front office staff will be in attendance and participating in the event throughout the night. The evening will include both live and silent auctions featuring Vegas Golden Knights hockey experiences, travel packages and other unique, one-of-a-kind items. All proceeds from A Golden Knight will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, which supports a variety of local charities in the Las Vegas community.

General admission tickets are now SOLD OUT but VIP tickets are still available for $1,250 at this link.

Sponsorship opportunities for the 2024 gala are available and inquiries can be directed to [email protected]. Media information and photo/video opportunities will be announced at a later date. The event is semi-formal attire, and all attendees must be 21 or older.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on five pillars: youth sports, health and wellness, education, first responders and veterans, and hunger and homelessness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation follow the foundation on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT WYNN RESORTS

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2023 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.