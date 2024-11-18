VGK, ViewLift Unveil Enhancements to KnightTime+ Streaming Service

VEGAS (November 18, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights and ViewLift today announced enhancements to the team’s official streaming service, KnightTime+, which is in its second season of delivering all locally broadcast games to viewers throughout the Golden Knights’ television territory. Wednesday’s Golden Knights game at Toronto will be available on the platform for free with registration for all users to experience these upgrades, with the pregame show beginning at 4 p.m. PT.

The improvements include technical upgrades and additional content, highlighted by:

A fully enhanced digital platform and revamped user interface

Easier and faster sign-in options

Backend technical upgrades for improved stream reliability

Live Spanish-language play-by-play and analysis for all home games

Integration of in-game betting with Circa Sports announced last month

Improved vertical navigation on connected TVs

Increased distribution to include Vizio Smart TVs

Addition of links to tickets and information on national broadcast availability

“We were thrilled to provide our fans with direct access to our broadcasts last season and wanted to build on the momentum of that successful launch,” said Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “With these enhancements, our fans are enjoying an even better user experience and the ability to watch games on mobile devices and home screens within our broadcast territory.”

KnightTime+ was developed by ViewLift in alliance with the Golden Knights and Scripps Sports, launching in September 2023.

“The Vegas Golden Knights have been innovators since the franchise launched,” noted ViewLift CEO Rick Allen, “so it was no surprise that they became one of the very first NHL clubs to offer their games streamed directly to consumers. For this season, KnightTime+ reflects features fans requested, reaches more devices, and integrates in-game betting. And with KnightTime+ an early leader in the streaming revolution, subscribers can look forward to more enhancements to come.”

KnightTime+ is available online at knighttimeplus.com, and on the App Store, Apple TV, Google Play, Roku, fire tv and Vizio Smart TVs. Fans can subscribe for just $69.99 for the season at knighttimeplus.com.

Scripps Sports broadcasts 69 regular-season games and the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, should Vegas qualify. Broadcasts are available on Scripps Sports stations and KnightTime+ throughout Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming and in certain counties in California and Nebraska.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT VIEWLIFT

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues and clubs, entertainment companies, broadcasters, and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. In addition to the Golden Knights, ViewLift’s clientele includes the NHL; Monumental Sports Network and the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics; the Florida Panthers; the Chicago Sports Network and the Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox; the Altitude Sports Network and the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche; LIV Golf; NBC Universal; TEGNA; My Outdoor TV (MOTV) and others. For more information, visit www.viewlift.com.