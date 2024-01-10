VGK Today Podcast Returns with Weekly Episodes

The unique family story behind Jiri Patera’s mask featured in the first episode

Pateramask
By Rachel Boorse

VGK Today, the popular podcast that launched with daily episodes throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, returned today with a new weekly format. Each week for the remainder of the regular season, a VGK broadcaster will host a 15-to-20-minute episode giving fans an inside look into the Vegas Golden Knights.

The first episode of this new season launched yesterday with host Daren Millard interviewing goaltender Jiri Patera, who has been thrust into an increased role in Vegas due to injuries to Adin Hill and Logan Thompson. While all NHL goaltenders pay special attention to the artwork on their mask, Patera may be the only one who displays the work of his father. Millard and Patera chat about how Patera’s dad picked up this unique hobby, the nickname Patera and his dad share and how Patera decides what logos and items to put on his mask each season.

Listen to the full episode below:

Justin Russo hosts each episode of VGK Today, with help from VGK television and radio personalities. Make sure to subscribe to VGK Today on your favorite podcast platform to keep up to date and stay tuned for next week’s episode hosted by Ashali Vise.

