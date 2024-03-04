VGK to Celebrate Women's History Month at March 7 Game

VEGAS (March 4, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 4, plans for the team’s Women’s History Month Knight, which will be held on Thursday, March 7 at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights face the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. PT in a game presented by Pinkbox Doughnuts. Fans attending the game will receive a $5 Pinkbox Doughnut gift card as the night’s giveaway.

The theme for the Golden Knights’ Thursday evening matchup is “Celebrate Women’s History,” which is captured in the logo created by Vegas Golden Knights Graphic Designer Stephanie Suominen and Motion Designer Veronica Carpenter. The burgundy color of the logo symbolizes ambition, wealth and power to show strength as well as subtly illustrating the color’s connection to the royalty of being a knight.

The seven dates included in the logo reflect historic events in women’s history:

1848: The Seneca Falls Convention was the first women’s rights convention in the United States.

1851: Sojourner Truth delivers her famous “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech at the Women’s Rights Convention.

1920: Ratification of the 19 th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is completed.

1963: President John F. Kennedy signs into law the Equal Pay Act.

1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act into law.

1972: Title IX of the Education Amendments is signed into law by President Richard Nixon.

1992: Manon Rhéaume is the first woman to play in an NHL exhibition game.

Guests of the Golden Knights at Thursday’s game will include leadership from local women’s sports organizations including Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas, UNLV Women’s Basketball Coach Lindy La Rocque and Vegas Thrill Coach Fran Flory. Additionally, former U.S. Olympian Megan Bozek will make her return to the Vegas Golden Knights television broadcast on that night, working alongside Daren Millard.

Beyond the March 7 game, the Golden Knights will be active in the community at a series of hockey clinics and other events during Women’s History Month, including:

Mar. 5: The Golden Knights will host a ball hockey clinic for girls at Rogich Middle School in Las Vegas beginning at 9:25 a.m. PT.

Mar. 6: Hockey Hall of Famer Angela James will participate in a Q&A and panel with Foley Entertainment Group employees hosted by Rinkside Reporter Ashali Vise at City National Arena.

will participate in a Q&A and panel with Foley Entertainment Group employees hosted by Rinkside Reporter at City National Arena. Mar. 6: The Golden Knights will host an on-ice clinic led by Angela James for the 14U and 16U Junior Golden Knights Girls teams at City National Arena from 6:10 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mar. 7: The Golden Knights will host the 10U Junior Golden Knights Girls for “Mites at Knight” during the intermission of the game.

The Women’s History Month VGK logo created by Suominen and Carpenter is featured on T-shirts available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

A limited number of tickets are available here for Women’s History Month Knight.

