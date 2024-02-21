VGK / Tickets / Vet Tix / FAQ

How do I donate my tickets to Vet Tix?

Transfer your tickets to [email protected] using your AXS App or VGK Fan Account. Follow the same process you normally would to transfer tickets to friends, family, etc. while entering the Vet Tix donation email address.

How does the recipient receive my tickets?

Once you complete the steps of donating tickets to Vet Tix, Vet Tix takes care of finding a home for your ticket(s). Vet Tix has an extensive screening process to make sure that your donated ticket(s) find a home.

How do I know my donated tickets were used?

Approximately two weeks following the event, patrons that donate their season tickets will receive an email notification “Thank You” from the recipient.

Is my donation to Vet Tix tax-deductible?

Yes. Patrons that donate their season tickets will receive an e-mail communication at a later date outlining that the taxable benefits of their donation.

Helpful Links & Contact Info

VGK Fan Account

Digital Ticketing

Vet Tix

[email protected]

(702) 645-4259

