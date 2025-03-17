VGK, Tempo Solar World Unveil 'Solar Charged Power Play Goals' Promotion

VEGAS (March 17, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Tempo Solar World announced today, March 17, a new promotion in which the Golden Knights power play will help provide energy for a lucky VGK fan and their family. Through Solar Charged Power Play Goals, Tempo Solar will be donating $100 toward one fan’s solar installation.

Fans can enter to win this installation by visiting temposolarworld.com between now and the end of the regular season. A winner will be selected by April 25.

The Golden Knights’ power play – currently ranked second in the NHL – has already produced 45 goals this season, for a Solar Charged Power Play Goals total of $4,500. That amount will continue to grow with each power play goal the team scores this regular season (maximum of $5,500).

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT TEMPO SOLAR WORLD

With 27 years of dedicated service in Las Vegas, Tempo Solar World takes pride in conducting business with honesty and integrity. Since our inception, we have prioritized transparency, reliability, and ethical practices in every aspect of our operations—from consultations and custom designs to expert installations and ongoing support.

Our longevity in the solar industry is built on delivering high-quality systems that exceed expectations. We value long-term relationships with our clients, ensuring they receive accurate information and trusted solutions for a sustainable future. By choosing Tempo Solar World, homeowners gain the expertise, experience, and peace of mind that come with a proven track record of excellence in renewable energy.