VGK Seek Creative Nominations for Reading Week School Visits

VEGAS (January 22, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 22, plans to reward Clark County’s most creative and energetic elementary school classes with visits from the organization during Nevada Reading Week, March 3-7. The team will accept nominations beginning Monday, January 27 and running through Friday, February 14. The Golden Knights’ participation in 2025 Nevada Reading Week is presented by Zappos.com, the footwear-first e-tailer headquartered in Las Vegas.

Teachers are invited to nominate their Pre-K through 5th grade class or school via email to [email protected]. Submissions can be in the form of essays, videos, pictures or letters, with an emphasis on students’ love for reading and the Golden Knights. Winners will be selected based upon creativity and enthusiasm reflected in the nominations. Additional details can be found here.

Selected teachers will be notified the week of February 17 to set up details for Reading Week visits from March 3-7.

