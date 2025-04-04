VGK Salute Circa's Derek Stevens for Ongoing Support of Youth Hockey

VEGAS (April 3, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights tonight recognized Derek Stevens, owner of Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas, for his $100,000 donation this season to the Lil’ Knights youth hockey program. This marks the eighth consecutive year Stevens has made this donation, bringing his total commitment to youth hockey in the Las Vegas Valley to $800,000.

“Derek’s generosity has truly been transformative for kids pursuing hockey in Southern Nevada,” said Vegas Golden Knights Senior Vice President of Hockey Programming and Facility Operations Darren Eliot. “The Golden Knights organization thanks him on behalf of anyone in the area who has picked up a stick in the last eight years.”

“As someone with a deep passion for sports and the unity they create among fans and players alike, supporting the Lil’ Knights youth hockey program has been an honor,” said Stevens. “I can’t wait to see the sport’s continued growth throughout our community.”

Stevens was honored during Mites at Knight in the first intermission of tonight’s Golden Knights game against Winnipeg at T-Mobile Arena. Mites at Knight is presented by AAA.

The Lil’ Knights Cross-Ice Program is designed for young players to learn and improve on the four basic skills of hockey: skating, puck handling, passing and shooting. Participants receive one practice session and one 4-on-4 game session, played on half the ice sheet for age-appropriate player development. Offered at City National Arena, America First Center and Hylo Park Ice Arena, Lil’ Knights prepares players for the next step in their hockey journey, typically house league.

According to USA Hockey, youth hockey participation in the state of Nevada has grown by 452% since the arrival of the Vegas Golden Knights (2016-17 to 2023-24 statistics). The growth has been even more impressive, nearly 700%, among players 8-and-under, which includes Lil’ Knights participants.

