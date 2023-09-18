News Feed

VGK Rookie Faceoff Blog - Sept. 17, 2023

The Vegas Rookie Faceoff is presented by Martin-Harris Construction

By Ciara Downey

After games on Friday and Saturday, Golden Knights prospects had Sunday off to prepare for their final game of the Vegas Rookie Faceoff presented by Martin-Harris Construction. Players met to review video from the weekend's games and strategize for a Monday afternoon contest against the Colorado Avalanche. 

COACH’S CORNER
For Ryan Craig, head coach of the Henderson Silver Knights, the team’s rookie tournament has been a great opportunity for young players to grow their professional game. Despite the limited on-ice practice time, he’s pleased by what he’s seen in the work ethic of the organization’s prospects, as well as in their commitment to growing their 200-foot game.

“We want to be connected, especially in our d-zone coverage and our breakouts,” he said. “We want to support the puck all over the ice. We’ve made corrections off the ice, in the meeting room and in the video room, and we’ll continue to build our guys’ game.”

In addition to benefiting the players on an individual level, Craig is also enthusiastic about how the rookie tournament strengthens the organization’s long-term goals of winning hockey at every level. As an assistant coach for the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup victory this past June, he’s familiar with the team’s systems and head coach Bruce Cassidy’s goals. Rookie camp allows the Golden Knights’ coaching staff to instill those skills from day one.

“We’re going to try and mimic the Vegas Golden Knights at every step,” he added. “I was fortunate enough to be a part of that staff last year and saw the success that comes with it firsthand, so we’ll try and implement that as best as we can. It’ll also give our players the best opportunity to, when called upon, go up and have success. Our leaders have done a good job of bringing guys together, on and off the ice. We’ll continue to push so that we can get the right results.”

PRO MINDSET
Director of Player Development Wil Nichol was also pleased with the steps towards a professional game that he saw from the prospects on Friday and Saturday. In a physical game on Saturday against the Sharks, Vegas prospects refused to be pushed around. They were quick to respond and stand up for their teammates.

“That’s what you do, you stand up for your guys all the time,” Nichol said. “It’s part of being a great teammate and it’s important to the organization. I was happy to see our guys do that when it was needed.”

It’s one of many elements that he sees players making progress towards, throughout rookie camp and beyond.

“[Developing a professional game] is something that’s talked about a lot, but it’s easier said than done,” he continued. “A lot of times it’s just a commitment at your end of the ice to block a shot or to take a hit in order to make a play. A lot of times it’s just understanding the system and moving quickly without being in a hurry. That’s what you see some of with these young kids, they’re so amped up and excited that sometimes they’re in a hurry when they should go at a good pace, communicate, work smart as well as work hard. But with all of our kids, it’s been good effort and execution, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

  • Defenseman Lukas Cormier, who assisted on Brendan Brisson’s goal against the Ducks’ prospects in Friday’s game, looks for another strong game against the Avalanche’s prospects on Monday. He’s also taken rookie camp as an opportunity to grow as a leader. “You’re a little bit older, you’ve been through it, so you try and take on a little bit of a leadership goal. You want to help the younger guys who are maybe a bit more nerves,” he said after Friday’s game.
  • Forward Jakub Brabenec has had a positive impact playing on a line with former QMJHL teammate forward Patrick Guay. He tallied a secondary assist on Brisson’s goal, and now looks to increase his offensive impact for the team on Monday’s game. “We didn’t score enough goals,” he said of the team’s performance on Saturday. “We scored one goal and we should have had four…we had chances, but we didn’t score. I want to be the best two-way forward, good offensively and defensively, for our coaches.”

MONDAY’S MATCHUP
Vegas prospects will return to the ice on Monday, September 18, to take on the Colorado Avalanche’s prospects at City National Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.

  • Sam Malinski secured an overtime victory for the Avalanche in their first game of the Faceoff against the Arizona Coyotes’ prospects. In addition to the game-winning goal, he also collected two assists that evening. Malinski joined Colorado’s AHL affiliate, the Eagles, at the end of his 2022-23 season with Cornell University. He recorded five points (3G, 2A) in seven games with the Eagles and 26 points (8G, 18A) in 34 games with Cornell.
  • Ivan Ivan tallied a power-play goal and an assist on Malinski’s game-winning goal during Saturday’s game and two goals against the Ducks on Sunday. He finished his 2022-23 season with the Cape Breton Eagles, scoring 90 points (33G, 57A) in 64 games. He also recorded four points (3G, 1A) in four games during the QMJHL playoffs.
  • Ivan Zhigalov started his first game of the tournament on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks prospects. He made 37 saves on 40 shots for a .925 SV%. A seventh-round draft pick of the Avalanche, he spent his 2021-22 season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL, finishing with a 2.84 GAA and .892 SV%. He then moved to the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs for the 2022-23 season, finishing with a 3.59 GAA and a .889 SV%.