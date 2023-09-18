VGK Rookie Faceoff Blog - Sept. 17, 2023

After games on Friday and Saturday, Golden Knights prospects had Sunday off to prepare for their final game of the Vegas Rookie Faceoff presented by Martin-Harris Construction. Players met to review video from the weekend's games and strategize for a Monday afternoon contest against the Colorado Avalanche.

COACH’S CORNER

For Ryan Craig, head coach of the Henderson Silver Knights, the team’s rookie tournament has been a great opportunity for young players to grow their professional game. Despite the limited on-ice practice time, he’s pleased by what he’s seen in the work ethic of the organization’s prospects, as well as in their commitment to growing their 200-foot game.

“We want to be connected, especially in our d-zone coverage and our breakouts,” he said. “We want to support the puck all over the ice. We’ve made corrections off the ice, in the meeting room and in the video room, and we’ll continue to build our guys’ game.”

In addition to benefiting the players on an individual level, Craig is also enthusiastic about how the rookie tournament strengthens the organization’s long-term goals of winning hockey at every level. As an assistant coach for the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup victory this past June, he’s familiar with the team’s systems and head coach Bruce Cassidy’s goals. Rookie camp allows the Golden Knights’ coaching staff to instill those skills from day one.

“We’re going to try and mimic the Vegas Golden Knights at every step,” he added. “I was fortunate enough to be a part of that staff last year and saw the success that comes with it firsthand, so we’ll try and implement that as best as we can. It’ll also give our players the best opportunity to, when called upon, go up and have success. Our leaders have done a good job of bringing guys together, on and off the ice. We’ll continue to push so that we can get the right results.”

PRO MINDSET

Director of Player Development Wil Nichol was also pleased with the steps towards a professional game that he saw from the prospects on Friday and Saturday. In a physical game on Saturday against the Sharks, Vegas prospects refused to be pushed around. They were quick to respond and stand up for their teammates.

“That’s what you do, you stand up for your guys all the time,” Nichol said. “It’s part of being a great teammate and it’s important to the organization. I was happy to see our guys do that when it was needed.”

It’s one of many elements that he sees players making progress towards, throughout rookie camp and beyond.

“[Developing a professional game] is something that’s talked about a lot, but it’s easier said than done,” he continued. “A lot of times it’s just a commitment at your end of the ice to block a shot or to take a hit in order to make a play. A lot of times it’s just understanding the system and moving quickly without being in a hurry. That’s what you see some of with these young kids, they’re so amped up and excited that sometimes they’re in a hurry when they should go at a good pace, communicate, work smart as well as work hard. But with all of our kids, it’s been good effort and execution, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH