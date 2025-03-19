What is Roblox?
VGK Roblox Promotion FAQ
Roblox is a digital platform that provides users with the tools to create and interact with
immersive experiences. The platform is home to over 6 million active experiences, from popular
games to social hangouts, to concerts, sports, fashion shows, education, and entertainment.
The platform boasts 85.3 million daily active users across the globe who come together to
create, play, explore, learn, and connect with one another.
Is Roblox free to use?
Roblox is completely free to join and free to download. Users can choose to purchase Robux (Roblox’s virtual currency) to buy in-game upgrades or accessories for their avatar.
How do I access Roblox?
Roblox is an app that is available on Mobile (iOS, Android), Computer, Console (PlayStation,
Xbox) and VR (Meta Quest).
Do I need a Roblox account?
Yes. First time users can create an account by entering a username and birthday (and
optional gender selection) as well as agreeing to the Roblox Terms of Use.
Who plays Roblox?
Roblox is a global community open to all ages, but with a major focus on the younger
audience. The platform has additional safety measures in place for users under the age of 13,
What is a Roblox avatar?
After signing up for an account, each Roblox user is physically personified on the platform by
an avatar. Avatars provide the opportunity for self-expression and customization with UGC
(“user generated content”) items. For example, in NHL Blast, users can customize their avatars
with their favorite NHL Jerseys as well as other fun UGC items.
What is NHL Blast on Roblox?
NHL Blast is the National Hockey League’s official experience on the platform, built by a
third-party development studio, The Gang. The experience offers a range of features for users
including, but not limited to: a core hockey-themed 5v5 tag style game, mini-games (such as the
ESPN Obby and Shootout Showdown), a dedicated Fan Zone where users show fandom for their
favorite NHL Club, and virtual re-creations of past NHL game action utilizing the NHL’s Puck &
Player tracking data.
How do I access NHL Blast on Roblox?
There are many ways to access NHL Blast on Roblox. From a browser, visit nhl.com/blast to
be redirected to the experience within the Roblox app (or prompted to download the Roblox
app). From within Roblox, search for “NHL Blast” in experiences. From the experience overview
page, click the green play button to enter NHL Blast.
What is the Vegas Golden Knights Kids Day promotion in NHL Blast?
The Vegas Golden Knights have created a special in-game item exclusively for fans! Join NHL
Blast and follow the steps below to claim your free avatar item, a Medieval Maniac Helmet. This item was designed by the VGK for Kids Day 2025, drawing inspiration from the iconic Golden Knight mascot’s helmet.
How do I redeem my Vegas Golden Knights in-game avatar item?
To redeem the Medieval Maniac Helmet, follow these steps: (1) Enter NHL Blast on Roblox, (2) Visit the “Fan Zone” area of the experience, (3) Select Vegas Golden Knights from the menu of all NHL teams, (4) Select the gift box icon from the top on-screen menu, (5) Enter the promo code “GOLDEN” (6) Skate to the podium where the Medieval Maniac helmets are displayed, and (7) Interact with the podium to equip (and unequip) the item.
Can the Medieval Maniac helmet be worn on my avatar throughout other Roblox experiences?
The Medieval Maniac helmet is an in-game item, designed to be worn exclusively in NHL Blast. To show off your Vegas Golden Knights fandom throughout Roblox, consider purchasing a Home Jersey or an Away Jersey.
