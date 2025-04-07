VGK Release Teasers, Additional Details on 'The VGK Way,' Premiering Today

VEGAS (April 7, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights today released three teasers for the pilot episode of their new original program, “The VGK Way,” which will premiere today on KnightTime+ and VGK broadcast partners. The 60-minute show featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes content is narrated by Las Vegas resident and Golden Knights fan Brad Garrett.

Teasers: The VGK Way | Dorofeyev in the room | The Hertl family

Garrett, an award-winning actor and stand-up comedian, lends his distinctive voice to “The VGK Way.” A regular at games at T-Mobile Arena, Garrett owns Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in the MGM Grand.

Fans can get their first look at “The VGK Way” at 4 p.m. PT on KnightTime+, the team’s official streaming platform. The show’s Las Vegas linear television debut will follow at 9 p.m. PT on Vegas 34, with additional airings scheduled throughout the team’s regional broadcast area.

The pilot episode follows the team throughout the month of March, with exclusive access to pivotal moments in the season and never-before-seen sides of players’ lives, including: