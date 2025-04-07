VGK Release Teasers, Additional Details on 'The VGK Way,' Premiering Today

Acclaimed actor and stand-up comedian Brad Garrett narrates 60-minute show

By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (April 7, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights today released three teasers for the pilot episode of their new original program, “The VGK Way,” which will premiere today on KnightTime+ and VGK broadcast partners. The 60-minute show featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes content is narrated by Las Vegas resident and Golden Knights fan Brad Garrett.

Teasers: The VGK Way | Dorofeyev in the room | The Hertl family

Garrett, an award-winning actor and stand-up comedian, lends his distinctive voice to “The VGK Way.” A regular at games at T-Mobile Arena, Garrett owns Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in the MGM Grand.

Fans can get their first look at “The VGK Way” at 4 p.m. PT on KnightTime+, the team’s official streaming platform. The show’s Las Vegas linear television debut will follow at 9 p.m. PT on Vegas 34, with additional airings scheduled throughout the team’s regional broadcast area.

The pilot episode follows the team throughout the month of March, with exclusive access to pivotal moments in the season and never-before-seen sides of players’ lives, including:

  • The arrival of Reilly Smith in Las Vegas after the 2023 Stanley Cup champion was re-acquired via trade on March 6;
  • Taking the ice with Tomas Hertl and his family as eldest son begins his hockey journey;
  • New dad Shea Theodore spending time at home while recovering from an injury suffered at the 4 Nations Face-Off; and
  • Following throughout the team’s four-game road trip to Pittsburgh, Columbus, Buffalo and Detroit, as well as the triumphant return home to T-Mobile Arena in a victory against Boston.

The VGK Way Broadcast Schedule

Mon., April 7
4 p.m. PT
KnightTime+
8 p.m. MST
Arizona 61
Phoenix, AZ
9 p.m. PT
Vegas 34
Las Vegas, NV
9:30 p.m. MST
Arizona 58
Tucson, AZ
7 & 10:30 p.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
Tues., April 8
9 p.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
Wed., April 9
9 a.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
Thurs., April 10
10 p.m. MST
Arizona 61
Phoenix, AZ
10 p.m. MST
Arizona 58
Tucson, AZ
10:30 p.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
Fri., April 11
5 p.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
Sat., April 12
3 p.m. PT
KTNV-TV13
Las Vegas, NV
4 p.m. PT
KRNV-TV4
Reno, NV
5 p.m. PT
KRXI-TV11
Reno, NV
10 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
10 p.m. PT
Vegas 34
Las Vegas, NV
Sun., April 13
11 a.m. & 9 p.m. PT
Nevada Sports Net
Reno, NV
6 p.m. PT
KRXI-TV11
Reno, NV
11:30 p.m. PT
KRNV-TV4
Reno, NV
Mon, April 14
9 p.m. PT
Vegas 34
Las Vegas, NV

Broadcast schedule is subject to change, including potential additional airings

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

