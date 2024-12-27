'VGK Origins: Zach Whitecloud' to Premiere Monday, December 30 on KnightTime+

VEGAS (December 27, 2024) – ‘VGK Origins: Zach Whitecloud’ – an in-depth look at the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman’s rise to the National Hockey League – will premiere on KnightTime+, the team’s official streaming service, on Monday, December 30 at 7 p.m. PT. A trailer is available here.

The 24-minute show is hosted by Daren Millard and produced by the Vegas Golden Knights Entertainment Experience and Production team. It features extensive footage and interviews captured in Whitecloud’s hometown of Brandon, Manitoba and in a visit to nearby Sioux Valley Dakota Nation.

Never drafted in the Western Hockey League or the NHL, the 28-year old Whitecloud signed with Vegas as a free agent after playing two years with the Virden Oil Capitals in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and two years with Bemidji State University. VGK Origins follows those stops as well as his year and a half with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

VGK Origins also explores Whitecloud’s pride in his First Nations heritage, including his summer 2023 visit to Sioux Valley Dakota Nation with the Stanley Cup.

Whitecloud will join Millard on Monday’s VGK Insider Show on FOX Sports Radio (98.9 FM and 1340 AM) in advance of the premiere. After the premiere, viewers on KnightTime+ can watch an exclusive interview with Whitecloud in his home taped immediately following his first viewing of the show.

VGK Origins is a series that highlights the path that Vegas Golden Knights players took to the NHL. It debuted in January 2020 with a trip to Marsta, Sweden to chronicle the background of forward **William Karlsson**.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.