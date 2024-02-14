VGK Introduce 'Vegas Golden Knights Travel' Powered by BookSeats

VEGAS (February 14, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 14, the creation of Vegas Golden Knights Travel powered by BookSeats, a travel technology company based in Toronto, Ontario. The travel platform provides fans a one-stop shop with discounted rates for custom ticket inclusive travel packages to both home and away games.

“We are so excited to announce the creation of Vegas Golden Knights Travel powered by BookSeats,” said Kerry Bubolz, President and CEO of the Golden Knights. “Providing freedom of choice on hotels, dates, and discounted rates for these custom travel packages gives our fans another innovative way to attend games at T-Mobile Arena and on the road.”

Fans will now be able to create their own custom package based on their preferences and budgets a wide variety of options on flights, hotels, game tickets, and other experiences. More information on the program is available on the team’s official website and it will also be featured on digital and social media channels of the Golden Knights.

"Partnering with the Vegas Golden Knights marks an exciting chapter for BookSeats,” said Joseph DeMarinis, Founder and CEO of BookSeats. “Our collaboration aims to redefine the travel experience for both Golden Knights and NHL fans globally. The creation of ‘Vegas Golden Knights Travel’ is a testament to our commitment to enhancing fan engagement, providing unparalleled convenience, and fostering a deeper connection between fans and their favorite teams. We're thrilled to embark on this journey with the Golden Knights, setting a new standard for fan travel in the world of sports."

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT BOOKSEATS

BookSeats revolutionizes fan travel with its innovative technology, allowing users to seamlessly build and book personalized, discounted ticket-inclusive travel packages. The live marketplace connects to top suppliers, offering a streamlined experience for event-goers. Beyond individual fans, BookSeats Experience empowers teams, leagues, and event planners to create branded travel platforms, enhancing fan experiences, unlocking global growth, generating revenue, and gaining valuable customer insights.