VGK Foundation President Kim Frank Named Humanitarian of the Year at Vegas Inc. Angel Awards

VEGAS (August 2, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights Foundation President Kim Frank was honored as Humanitarian of the Year at last night’s Vegas Inc. Angel Awards. The 17th annual event, held at the Industrial Event Space in Las Vegas, celebrated Southern Nevada’s most significant philanthropic leaders.

“We truly appreciate this recognition of the work the VGK Foundation,” said Frank. “The commitment to give back to the Las Vegas Valley was established by Owner Bill Foley at the start of the franchise, and it’s shared by the Foundation and our staff, the players and team staff, and the fans and partners who give to our initiatives. Thanks to Vegas Inc. for this honor and congratulations to all of the Angel Awards recipients.”

The VGK Foundation donated more than $15 million to deserving non-profits in the Las Vegas Valley since its inception, with a focus on the following pillars: education and youth sports, military and first responders, and health and wellness. Among the highlights of the VGK Foundation’s efforts in the past year:

Construction of the VGK Ball Hockey Rink in the City of Las Vegas and execution of numerous ball hockey clinics throughout the region

A long-term financial commitment to support Cure 4 The Kids

Support of UNLV student services in the wake of the tragic on-campus shooting

Generous donations of gas, meals, groceries, toys and more to support the less fortunate in the community

Grant awards of more than $300,000 to local charities

Significant support of youth hockey and other youth sports

Helping raise a new team dog, Maverick, in partnership with America’s VetDogs

Support of a variety of Golden Knights players’ initiatives

“Kim is a deserving recipient of this honor for her tireless work on behalf of the Las Vegas Valley,” said Foley. “She has been an integral part of the Golden Knights from the start of the franchise, and her efforts make our team and the entire community a better place.”

In addition to her role leading the Foundation, Frank is the President of the Folded Flag Foundation, a non-profit created by Foley to provide scholarships and support grants to the spouses and children of the U.S. military and government personnel who died as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat operations.

Frank and the VGK Foundation are featured in this year’s edition of the Vegas Inc. Giving Guide.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation follow the foundation on X and Instagram.