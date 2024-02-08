VGK Announce Plans for Lunar New Year Knight

VEGAS (February 8, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 8, plans for the team’s Lunar New Year Knight, which will be held on Monday, February 12 at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights face the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. PT in a game presented by Resorts World.

The celebration of the Year of the Dragon will begin pregame, with dancing Chinese dragons joining the VGK Cast on the March to The Fortress. The Allegiant Stage on Toshiba Plaza will also feature a pregame performance from the Dragon Dancers. In the arena, the Knight Line by Drumbots will entertain fans with a Lunar New Year-inspired performance.

Guests of the Golden Knights at Monday’s game will include leadership from the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce and Filipino-American hip hop sensation Ez Mil.

A variety of Year of the Dragon-inspired Golden Knights merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and pucks, is available now at The Arsenal at City National Arena. A photo opportunity featuring a VGK Lunar New Year logo will be available for fans on the concourse inside T-Mobile Arena.

A limited number of tickets are available here for Lunar New Year Knight.

