VGK Announce Plans for Donate Life Knight April 2

VEGAS (March 26, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 26, plans for the team’s annual Donate Life Knight, to be held Tuesday, April 2, when the Golden Knights host the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena. The game will begin at 7 p.m. PT and is presented by Nevada Donor Network.

Every fan in attendance will receive a Donate Life glowstick at the door, courtesy of the Nevada Donor Network. Nevada Donor Network and the Vegas Golden Knights will host organ donor recipients, family members of donors, and doctors at the game.

Specialty Golden Knights jerseys signed by each player will be available for purchase through an online auction beginning at 5:45 p.m. PT on April 2 and running until 9 p.m. PT. Fans can visit VGKDonateLife.givesmart.com or text “VGKDonateLife” to 76278 to participate. Jerseys will be displayed on the concourse outside Sections 11 and 12 at T-Mobile Arena during Donate Life Knight. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated toward the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation’s ongoing commitment to encourage organ donation through the Nevada Donor Network.

Donate Life Knight apparel, pucks and stickers are available for purchase now at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT NEVADA DONOR NETWORK

Nevada Donor Network is a federally designated 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to maximizing the gift of life and health through organ and tissue donation. Established in 1987, Nevada Donor Network is one of only 56 OPOs in the U.S. serving more than three million people in the state of Nevada and 100,000 potential transplant recipients across the country. They work collaboratively with hospital staff and community partners to promote research and provide a strong support network to courageous donor families who’ve turned loss into hope.