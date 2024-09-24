VGK Announce Official Partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas

VEGAS (September 24, 2024) – Today, the Vegas Golden Knights unveiled an official partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The luxury resort, celebrated as a premier destination for sports and entertainment on the Strip, will profile the partnership through elevated fan experiences for its guests throughout the season.

“This is a natural partnership between two premium brands in our fantastic city,” says Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a resort that captures the energy and extravagance of our city, just like the experience of a Vegas Golden Knights game. We are so excited to welcome Fontainebleau to the VGK family.”

The partnership includes Fontainebleau Las Vegas signage throughout T-Mobile Arena – home of the Golden Knights – and during the team’s television broadcasts. Beginning October 9 with the team’s regular season opener at T-Mobile Arena, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will provide opportunities for fans to watch all Golden Knights games at The Tavern, the resort’s elevated sports viewing experience and gateway to its sports book. On November 3, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will also host this season’s A Golden Knight Gala – the annual event benefiting the VGK Foundation. Tickets to the event are on sale now and can be purchased here.

“We are honored to be teaming up with the legendary Vegas Golden Knights to bring elevated viewing experiences throughout the resort. This is sure to be a game-winner for our local and visiting hockey fans,” says Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden. “Like our Las Vegas community, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is extremely proud to support the Vegas Golden Knights and cannot wait for the puck drop on the 2024-25 season.”

More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas dining, events, entertainment, rooms and suites can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort’s thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.