VGK and Zappos.com to Host Shoe Drive at City National Arena, Feb. 12-19

VEGAS (February 6, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 6, that the organization has partnered with Zappos.com, the customer-focused e-commerce company based in Las Vegas, to host a week-long shoe drive at City National Arena. Shoe collection will begin on Monday, February 12, and conclude on Monday, February 19.

“One of the most important goals of our organization is to protect the unprotected, as a knight would,” said Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “With the help of another community-oriented company in Zappos, we can all do our part by collecting and distributing shoes to those less fortunate.”

“Building community means helping the community – and this is a mission we’re very passionate about at Zappos,” said Scott Schaefer, CEO, Zappos.com. “We’re grateful to have amazing partners in the Golden Knights and Soles4Souls to further this cause and help even more people in need.”

Zappos has also partnered with Soles4Souls, a nonprofit organization that provides relief, fights poverty, and creates opportunities for those in need through shoe donations, to help distribute the shoes collected by the Golden Knights during the drive. Fans are encouraged to drop off new or gently used shoes throughout the week at City National Arena.

Fans who participate in the shoe drive will have a chance to win Vegas Golden Knights autographed items by submitting their photos on social media. Once the drive has concluded, Chance and the Vegas Vivas are expected to make a special appearance to help distribute the shoes, along with Zappos and Soles4Souls.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ZAPPOS.COM

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is an e-commerce company known for delivering WOW. Innovating for over two decades, Zappos has continuously challenged retail industry standards to better serve customers, partners and employees. As the leaders who pioneered selling footwear online, Zappos offers a curation of world-class footwear and apparel brands for men, women and children of all abilities. The Zappos experience will continue to evolve and inspire joy in unexpected places as they serve their customers with WOW. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.