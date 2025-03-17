VEGAS INC C-Suite Honors Recognize Vegas Golden Knights President & CEO Kerry Bubolz

VEGAS (March 17, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights President & CEO Kerry Bubolz was honored March 4 at the VEGAS INC 2025 C-Suite Honors, which recognized a group of 11 Southern Nevada business leaders “for their business acumen and contribution to the community.”

The 2025 C-Suite Honors award ceremony took place at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Honorees were also featured in a special issue of VEGAS INC found inside of the Las Vegas Weekly on newsstands now.

“Kerry Bubolz has become a central figure in Las Vegas’ rise as the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World,” VEGAS INC writes. The publication also highlighted Bubolz’s role in the expansion of the Foley Entertainment Group and his commitment to community service, both personally and for the organization.

Guided by Bubolz’s mantra that “like hockey, community is a contact sport,” the Golden Knights continue to embrace the Las Vegas community in new ways. Highlights include the organization’s support of youth hockey in the area, the launch of the LosVGK brand to celebrate the team’s Hispanic and Latino fanbase, and ongoing partnerships with the Clark County School District.

On the business front, the Golden Knights consistently rank among the NHL’s most successful franchises in ticketing and sponsorship revenue despite being in the 40th-ranked market in the United States. Vegas plays every game to crowds above capacity at T-Mobile Arena and features game presentation that has consistently been cited as the best in the NHL and among the best of all sports teams. In 2023, in addition to the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup, Bubolz led the team into a new regional television partnership with Scripps Sports, delivering games for free and over the air – and on a new streaming platform, KnightTime+ – throughout the team’s television territory. That year the Golden Knights were named a finalist for the Sports Business Journal Team of the Year.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.