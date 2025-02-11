Vegas Golden Knights Unveil VGK High School Hockey League

VEGAS (February 11, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 11, the creation of the Vegas Golden Knights High School Hockey League (VGKHSHL), the first league in the Las Vegas Valley that will allow high school-aged players to represent the areas in which they live.

The co-ed league will consist of players in birth years 2008 to 2011, organized in eight geographically based teams. While not officially affiliated with high schools at this time, each team will represent areas that feed into multiple schools. The VGKHSHL expects to field teams from the following areas:

Centennial/North Las Vegas

Summerlin

Summerlin South

Spring Valley/Durango

Enterprise/Anthem

Paradise/Green Valley

North Henderson/Black Mountain

Southeast Henderson/Foothills

Each area will feature a Major and Minor team, based on ability, with selection camps held in March at City National Arena or America First Center. The season will run from April to July and consist of 15 games and five practices per team. The spring and summer season will allow players from both travel teams and house leagues to participate.

“It’s been a longtime goal of our organization to give high school athletes the opportunity to represent the areas where they live,” said Senior Vice President of Hockey Programming and Facility Operations Darren Eliot. “We are excited for this step and hope it evolves as hockey in the Valley continues to grow.”

Registration is open now at this link and will close on March 3. Players will need to be members with USA Hockey.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.