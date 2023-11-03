News Feed

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris

Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament

VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays

VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT

Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction

VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID

VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV

VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic

VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory

The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup against Panthers

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final

The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza Before Game on Wednesday, Nov. 8

Food drive is presented by Nacho Daddy and will benefit Three Square Food Bank

By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (November 3, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 3, that the organization will be hosting its annual food drive on Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, November 8 before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. Puck drop between Vegas and Los Angeles is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

Wednesday’s food drive on Toshiba Plaza is presented by Nacho Daddy and will begin at 5 p.m. PT. Significant others from the team and coaching staff will collect non-perishable food items until the start of the first period. Fans that donate items on Wednesday will receive a special poster, while supplies last.

Donations from both the food drive and the 51/49 Raffle on Wednesday night will support Three Square Food Bank, a member of Feeding America. Promotional support of the 51/49 Raffle is sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

