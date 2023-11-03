Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza Before Game on Wednesday, Nov. 8

VEGAS (November 3, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 3, that the organization will be hosting its annual food drive on Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, November 8 before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. Puck drop between Vegas and Los Angeles is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

Wednesday’s food drive on Toshiba Plaza is presented by Nacho Daddy and will begin at 5 p.m. PT. Significant others from the team and coaching staff will collect non-perishable food items until the start of the first period. Fans that donate items on Wednesday will receive a special poster, while supplies last.

Donations from both the food drive and the 51/49 Raffle on Wednesday night will support Three Square Food Bank, a member of Feeding America. Promotional support of the 51/49 Raffle is sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

