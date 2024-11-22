Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Brett Howden to Five-Year Contract Extension

VEGAS (November 22, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, November 22, that the team has signed forward Brett Howden to a five-year contract extension through the 2029-30 NHL season worth an average annual value of $2,500,000.

Howden is in his fourth season with the Golden Knights and owns nine points (8 G, 1 A) after appearing in each of the club’s 20 games this season. The forward’s eight goals are tied with **Ivan Barbashev** for the second-highest total on Vegas to begin the 2024-25 campaign, behind only **Pavel Dorofeyev** (10). Each of Howden’s eight goals this season have come at even strength, which are the most on the team and tied for ninth among all skaters in the NHL. Howden is one goal away from tying his career-high of nine, which he’s finished with twice (2019-20, 2021-22).

The 26-year-old earned his name on the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career in June of 2023 and has experience in a total of 32 contests during the NHL postseason. During his team’s historic run, the 6-foot-2 forward was on the ice in 22 games and produced 10 points (5 G, 5 A) to go with a +4 rating.

Prior to being acquired by the Golden Knights in July of 2021, Howden played three seasons with the New York Rangers (2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21). As a 20-year-old rookie in New York, he set career-highs in assists (17) and points (23) through 66 games. Howden was a first-round pick (27th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Brett Howden, Forward

Birthplace: Calgary, AB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 201 lbs.

Age: 26

Shoots: Left

Notes:

-Has played in 193 games as a Golden Knight across four seasons, recording 61 points (31 G, 30 A)

-Owns eight goals this season, all at even strength which lead the team

-One goal short of tying a career-high, which he’s finished with twice (2019-20, 2021-22)

-Helped Vegas lift the Stanley Cup in 2023 after producing 10 points (5 G, 5 A) and a +4 rating in 22 games during the postseason

-Spent three seasons in New York with the Rangers, and set career-highs in assists (17) and points (23) as a rookie during the 2018-19 campaign

-Drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round (27th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft

-Spent his junior career with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL, where he served as captain in his final two seasons

