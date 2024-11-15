Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Brayden McNabb to Three-Year Contract Extension

VEGAS (November 15, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, November 15, that the team has signed defenseman Brayden McNabb to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season worth an average annual value of $3,650,000.

McNabb, 33, is in his eighth season with the Golden Knights and currently leads the team with a +11 rating, which is sixth among all NHL defensemen, through the first 16 games of the regular season. The native of Davidson, Saskatchewan, also leads Vegas in blocked shots with 36 and stands third on the team in hits with 28. McNabb owns two points (1 G, 1 A) to begin the 2024-25 campaign, and he produced a career-high 26 points (4 G, 22 A) last season.

The defenseman is the all-time franchise leader in games played (518), hits (1,256), blocked shots (1,144) and time on ice (10,205:21) since being drafted by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. His 1,144 blocked shots lead all skaters in the NHL since the 2017-18 season. McNabb’s +104 rating as a Golden Knight ranks second in the team’s history, behind only **William Karlsson** (+114). Over the last two regular seasons, McNabb played in each of the team’s 82 games, and has appeared in 194 consecutive games in the regular season. McNabb helped Vegas lift the Stanley Cup in 2023 for the first time in his career and has appeared in 88 postseason games since 2018 which ranks fifth among NHL defensemen.

Prior to his time with the Golden Knights, the 6-foot-4 defenseman played three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings (2014-17) and parts of two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres (2011-14). McNabb was drafted by Buffalo in the third round (66th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

