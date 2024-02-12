Vegas Golden Knights & Scripps Sports Introduce 'Big Game Bundle' on KnightTime+

VEGAS (February 12, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports announced today, February 12, a new subscription offering on KnightTime+, the “Big Game Bundle,” which gives fans access to the remaining 24 Scripps Sports broadcasts of the 2023-24 regular season, plus the first round of the playoffs, if applicable.

The Big Game Bundle is available for purchase exclusively online at knighttimeplus.com and costs just $39.99. Subscribers can access KnightTime+ on their smartphone, tablet, computer, and internet-enabled television by downloading the KnightTime+ application on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, Roku and Xbox. The Big Game Bundle can only be purchased on the website; it is not available to purchase through the apps but subscribers may use the apps to access their subscription and watch content.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports developed KnightTime+ in partnership with ViewLift as the official streaming home of the team. KnightTime+ carries all Scripps Sports broadcasts of the Golden Knights, pregame shows for all games (including those televised nationally), plus additional content including Knight Life, Knight Time at Noon and exclusive content.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT SCRIPPS SPORTS

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women’s National Basketball Association, the National Women’s Soccer League, the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, and the NCAA’s Big Sky Conference in college football. Scripps Sports is a division ofThe E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a Fortune 100 American media company focused on creating a better-informed world.