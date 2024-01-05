Vegas Golden Knights Partner With America's VetDogs to Raise Future Service Dog

VEGAS (January 5, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 5, that the club has partnered with America’s VetDogs to co-raise a future service dog for a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities.

Fans are invited to submit name ideas for the dog online here. The puppy, a seven-week- old male Yellow Labrador Retriever, will join the Golden Knights in the coming weeks and spend 16 to 18 months undergoing basic training and socialization with Golden Knights players, staff and fans. The pup will frequent the Knights front office and attend select events at T-Mobile Arena and elsewhere to expose him to various environments that will help mold him into a confident and calm future service dog.

“Supporting the veterans who have served our country is one of the key pillars that guide the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation,” said VGK Foundation President Kim Frank. “Working with America’s VetDogs allows us to fulfill that mission in a way that has energized the entire organization. We hope our fans are as excited to meet the new pup as our players and staff are.”

"America’s VetDogs is excited to join forces with the Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights on this unique opportunity,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs. “The Knights’ commitment to excellence extends beyond the ice, as they join us in raising a future service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities. This unique partnership symbolizes our shared values of dedication, teamwork, and a profound commitment to support those who have selflessly served our nation.”

America’s VetDogs is a national nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs with veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members with disabilities at no cost to them. For more on America’s VetDogs and ways to get involved, visit VetDogs.org.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT AMERICA’S VETDOGS

For 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.