VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS OWNERSHIP UPDATE

Maloof Family sells remaining indirect ownership interests in Golden Knights to Foley Family

GettyImages-1900587546
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (January 11, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights Owner and Chairman Bill Foley announced today, January 11, the following ownership updates:

  • George, Gavin, Joe and Phil Maloof have sold their remaining indirect ownership interests in the Vegas Golden Knights to the Foley Family.
  • Adrienne Maloof will continue to be an indirect owner of the Vegas Golden Knights as a new limited partner.

“We would like to thank the entire Maloof family for their contributions to the Vegas Golden Knights organization during their tenure as minority owners,” Foley said. “They were helpful in bringing NHL hockey to Las Vegas and had a belief and commitment to our city as a viable major professional sports market. We wish the family continued success.”

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

