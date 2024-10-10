Vegas Golden Knights Introduce 13 Special Ticket Offers

Packages feature game ticket, unique branded merchandise

VGK2425_STO-WEB (1)
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (October 10, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 10, special ticket offers for 13 home games in the 2024-25 regular season that feature unique branded merchandise with the purchase of a game ticket.

With exclusive merchandise ranging from VGK Hawaiian Shirts to VGK Gravy Boats to VGK Hello Kitty® Dolls, these special offers celebrate the diversity of the Realm of Gold and Ice. In each case, fans only receive these items if they purchase their tickets through the links on the team’s special ticket offers page.

“We know how much our fans embraced offerings like our VGK co-branded UNLV basketball jersey last year,” said Chief Ticketing Officer Todd Pollock. “We are excited to bring that offer back, and to provide more of these special offers than ever before.”

A full list of special ticket offers and their dates includes:

Date
Opponent
Details
Sun., Oct. 13
Anaheim
Emo Knight – Includes an exclusive VGK distressed concert tee
Tue., Oct. 22
Los Angeles
9th Island Knight – Includes an exclusive VGK Hawaiian button down
Sat., Nov. 2
Utah
Noche de LosVGK – Includes an exclusive LosVGK Sugar Skull bobblehead
Mon., Nov. 11
Carolina
VGK Gravy Boat – Includes an exclusive VGK x Zamboni gravy boat
Sat., Nov. 30
Utah
Hockey Fights Cancer – Includes an exclusive VGK x Hockey Fights Cancer blanket
Mon., Dec. 23
Anaheim
Cookies with Chance – Includes an exclusive VGK cookie cutter trio
Sun., Dec. 29
Calgary
Educator Appreciation Knight – Includes an exclusive VGK mousepad
Thu., Jan. 2
Philadelphia
Firefighter Appreciation Knight – Includes an exclusiveVGK double-sided towel
Sat., Jan. 4
Buffalo
Law Enforcement Appreciation Knight – Includes an exclusive VGK law enforcement scarf
Sun., Jan. 12
Minnesota
Healthcare Heroes Knight – Includes an exclusive VGK scrub top
Tue., Jan. 28
Dallas
Hello Kitty® Knight – Includes an exclusive VGK Hello Kitty® plush
Thu., Jan. 30
Columbus
Asian American & Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Knight – Includes an exclusive VGK x AAPI heritage hat
Sun., Mar. 9
Los Angeles
UNLV Knight – Includes an exclusive VGK x UNLV basketball jersey

For more information or to purchase these special ticket offers, fans should visit vegasgoldenknights.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

News Feed

Barbashev's Four-Point Game Leads Golden Knights to 8-4 Win on Opening Knight

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Opening Knight Roster

Existential VGK with Mark Stone

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 9, 2024

Lawless: Time for New Knights to Shine

Have Fun & Be Prepared: How Daren Millard Became the VGK TV Host

Dorofeyev Records Hat Trick in 6-5 Preseason Loss to Sharks

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 5, 2024

A Storyteller from the Start: How Gary Lawless became the VGK Insider

Lawless: Healthy Pearson Earns Contract with Golden Knights after PTO

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Tanner Pearson to One-Year Contract

Golden Knights Defeated by Avalanche, 3-1

From the Rink to the Booth: Shane Hnidy's journey to the Golden Knights 

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 3, 2024

Existential VGK with Alex Pietrangelo

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

Vegas Golden Knights Launch New Mobile App Developed by Everi

Golden Knights Skate Past Avalanche, 6-1, for Third Preseason Win