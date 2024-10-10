Vegas Golden Knights Introduce 13 Special Ticket Offers

VEGAS (October 10, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 10, special ticket offers for 13 home games in the 2024-25 regular season that feature unique branded merchandise with the purchase of a game ticket.

With exclusive merchandise ranging from VGK Hawaiian Shirts to VGK Gravy Boats to VGK Hello Kitty® Dolls, these special offers celebrate the diversity of the Realm of Gold and Ice. In each case, fans only receive these items if they purchase their tickets through the links on the team’s special ticket offers page.

“We know how much our fans embraced offerings like our VGK co-branded UNLV basketball jersey last year,” said Chief Ticketing Officer Todd Pollock. “We are excited to bring that offer back, and to provide more of these special offers than ever before.”

A full list of special ticket offers and their dates includes: