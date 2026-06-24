Vegas Golden Knights Foundation Raises $2,001,640 Through 51/49 Raffle in 2025-26 Season

VEGAS (June 24, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, June 24, that the organization raised $2,001,640 through the 51/49 Raffle during the 2025-26 season. All proceeds came from the team’s home games at T-Mobile Arena between the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs. Promotional support of the 51/49 Raffle is sponsored by Raising Cane’s, a partner of the Vegas Golden Knights and supporter of Vegas Community initiatives.

Proceeds from the 51/49 Raffle benefit various charitable organizations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights youth hockey program. In addition to sponsoring promotional support of the 51/49 Raffle, Raising Cane’s is the Official Chicken Finger of the Golden Knights and the presenting partner of Goal Replays after Vegas Golden Knights home goals. Raising Cane's also partners with the organization on youth-focused initiatives, including summer street hockey clinics that help introduce the sport to the next generation of players.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®

With 1,000+ Restaurants around the world and plans to open nearly 100 new Restaurants in 2026 alone, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest-growing Restaurant Brands. The Chicken Finger Brand, founded in 1996 by owner and founder Todd Graves, is also expanding internationally, debuting its first Mexico Restaurant this year and first UK Restaurant in early 2027. The company plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant Brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – Craveable Chicken Finger Meals® – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce®” – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the Restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information, visit raisingcanes.com.