Vegas Golden Knights Announce Free Youth Clinics for Arizona Road Trip

VEGAS (June 24, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 24, plans for the organization to visit Scottsdale and Tempe, Arizona, for a series of free youth hockey clinics July 10-12.

The Golden Knights most recently hosted NHL Learn to Play sessions and free youth clinics at Ice Den Chandler in April of 2026. Fans can watch or read about Vegas’ previous trips to Arizona in October 2024, December, March, July, and October 2025. The Golden Knights are proud to organize and run NHL Learn to Play at both Ice Den Scottsdale & Ice Den Chandler.

The trip marks the Golden Knights’ ninth visit to Arizona since the announcement of 55-game broadcast schedules on Scripps Sports affiliates Arizona 61 and Arizona 58, and the opportunity for fans across Arizona to watch every Scripps Sports VGK broadcast on KnightTime+.

The trip to Arizona will feature members of the Golden Knights organization participating in a series of on-ice hockey clinics and meet-and-greets with fans each day. Golden Knights Director of Youth Hockey Programs and Fan Development Sheri Hudspeth will be joined by VGK Alumni Deryk Engelland, Vegas mascot Chance, members of the VGK Cast, and youth hockey coaches on the trip.

A daily schedule for the road trip can be found below and is subject to change. All events are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for all clinics and is available here:

VGK ROAD TRIP SCHEDULE

Friday, July 10

Scottsdale, AZ

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. MT: Deryk Engelland autograph session and photo opportunity

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. MT: VGK on-ice clinic at Ice Den Scottsdale (Ages 5-9 respectively, coed; 9375 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale)

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. MT: VGK on-ice clinic at Ice Den Scottsdale (Ages 10-13 respectively, coed; 9375 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale)

7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. MT: VGK on-ice clinic at Ice Den Scottsdale (Ages 5-14, respectively, girls only; 9375 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale)

Saturday, July 11

Tempe, AZ

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. MT: Deryk Engelland autograph session and photo opportunity

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT: On-ice clinic at Mullett Arena (ages 5-9 respectively, coed; 411 S Packard Dr, Tempe AZ 85281)

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. MT: On-ice clinic at Mullett Arena (ages 10-13 respectively, coed; 411 S Packard Dr, Tempe AZ 85281)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. MT: Power skating only on-ice clinic at Mullett Arena (ages 8-14 respectively, coed; 411 S Packard Dr, Tempe AZ 85281)

Sunday, July 12

Tempe, AZ

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. MT: Deryk Engelland autograph session and photo opportunity

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT: On-ice clinic at Mullett Arena (ages 5-9 respectively, coed; 411 S Packard Dr, Tempe AZ 85281)

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. MT: On-ice clinic at Mullett Arena (ages 10-13 respectively, coed; 411 S Packard Dr, Tempe AZ 85281)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. MT: Stickhandling only on-ice clinic at Mullett Arena (ages 8-14 respectively, coed; 411 S Packard Dr, Tempe AZ 85281)

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.