Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named to USA’S Roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

VEGAS (June 28, 2024) – The National Hockey League announced today, June 28, the first six players from each of the four teams competing in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. The 4 Nations Face-Off will be a round-robin tournament featuring teams comprised of NHL players from the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland.

Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel was one of the first six players named to USA’s roster for the event, which will take place in Boston and Montreal from February 12-20. NHL All-Star Weekend will not be held in the 2024-25 season.

Eichel, 27, has represented his country internationally at multiple stages of his hockey career. The forward has played in the IIHF World Championship three times and earned a bronze medal during his first appearance in 2015. Eichel competed in the IIHF World Junior Championship a total of four times, twice at U18 and U20, and won a gold medal with the Americans in 2014 when he was 17 and a silver medal in 2013 when he was 16. Eichel spent two seasons (2012-13, 2013-14) in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Before turning pro, the native of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, played one season of NCAA hockey at Boston University. Eichel won the Hobey Baker Award in 2015 as the top men’s hockey player in the nation after leading the country in points (70), assists (44), power-play points (23) and plus-minus (+51). Eichel was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round (2nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired by the Golden Knights on November 4, 2021.

