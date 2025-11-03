Vegas Golden Knights Announce "VGKPay" Mobile Wallet in Partnership with Everi to Enhance Fan Experience

VEGAS (November 3, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 3, the launch of the fan mobile wallet “VGKPay” in collaboration with Everi, an IGT brand. VGKPay, presented by America First Credit Union, provides fans with a centralized payment system integrated into the official Vegas Golden Knights mobile app. The VGK mobile app’s new wallet features will be available ahead of the team’s game on November 4, when the Golden Knights meet with the Detroit Red Wings.

The VGKPay system makes it fast and convenient for fans to pay for concessions and merchandise at T-Mobile Arena and The Arsenal team store at City National Arena. Users can securely store their credit and debit cards in the wallet, earning “Fortress Funds” rewards as they spend at concession and retail locations. For Season Ticket Members, users will be able to utilize their discounts across both concessions and retail through VGKPay. Within the wallet, fans can easily track their order history and rewards balance, as well as combine discounts and payment methods using the simple “scan and pay” feature.

“Several enhancements have been introduced to our mobile app, highlighted by the all-new VGKPay feature,” said John Penhollow, President of Business Operations. “With VGKPay, Golden Knights fans will receive discounts, earn valuable rewards, and enjoy a faster and more convenient checkout process throughout T-Mobile Arena and The Arsenal. This initiative aligns with our commitment to improving and evolving the overall guest experience while recognizing and rewarding our most loyal fans."