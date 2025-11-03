Vegas Golden Knights Announce "VGKPay" Mobile Wallet in Partnership with Everi to Enhance Fan Experience

VGKPay is presented by America First Credit Union

VGK2526_VGKPAY-Web
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (November 3, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 3, the launch of the fan mobile wallet “VGKPay” in collaboration with Everi, an IGT brand. VGKPay, presented by America First Credit Union, provides fans with a centralized payment system integrated into the official Vegas Golden Knights mobile app. The VGK mobile app’s new wallet features will be available ahead of the team’s game on November 4, when the Golden Knights meet with the Detroit Red Wings.

The VGKPay system makes it fast and convenient for fans to pay for concessions and merchandise at T-Mobile Arena and The Arsenal team store at City National Arena. Users can securely store their credit and debit cards in the wallet, earning “Fortress Funds” rewards as they spend at concession and retail locations. For Season Ticket Members, users will be able to utilize their discounts across both concessions and retail through VGKPay. Within the wallet, fans can easily track their order history and rewards balance, as well as combine discounts and payment methods using the simple “scan and pay” feature.

“Several enhancements have been introduced to our mobile app, highlighted by the all-new VGKPay feature,” said John Penhollow, President of Business Operations. “With VGKPay, Golden Knights fans will receive discounts, earn valuable rewards, and enjoy a faster and more convenient checkout process throughout T-Mobile Arena and The Arsenal. This initiative aligns with our commitment to improving and evolving the overall guest experience while recognizing and rewarding our most loyal fans."

Untitled-1

The updated VGK mobile app is available in the App Store and Google Play. Powered by Everi's dynamic BeOn™ Venue technology, the redesigned app features a new home page layout that makes news, highlights, and press conference clips easy to find. Fans can also enjoy new interactive elements, including a standings widget to follow the team’s division performance, a team leaders widget spotlighting top scorers and goalie stats, an enhanced live game tracker, and the ability for more customized messages to Golden Knights fans.

“Everi and the Vegas Golden Knights remain dedicated to engaging fans by seamlessly delivering bespoke opportunities to those at T-Mobile Arena and anyone watching games from home,” said Darren Simmons, IGT CEO FinTech. “Mobile app users expect that world-class in-arena experience to extend to their personal devices, wherever they are.”

To learn more about VGKPay, fans can visit this link.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT IGT
IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC’s Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT’s offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

News Feed

Jack Eichel Named NHL's "First Star" presented by GEICO for the Month of October

Golden Knights Come Up Short Against Avalanche in 4-2 Loss on Nevada Day

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Buffalo Wild Wings as Proud Partner

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 31, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Nevada Day Celebration on Friday, October 31

Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza on Thursday, November 6

Golden Knights Rise Above Hurricanes with a 6-3 Victory

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 28, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Richtech Robotics as Proud Partner

Lightning Edge Golden Knights, 2-1, in Overtime

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 26, 2025

Golden Knights Shut Out by Panthers, 3-0

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 25, 2025

Lawless: VGK to Lean on Depth During East Coast Swing

Vegas Golden Knights Named 2025 GOAL Sustainability Starter

Lawless: News, Notes & Eichel's Strong Start

Vegas Extends Point Streak With 4-1 Win Over Hurricanes

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 20, 2025