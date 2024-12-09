Vegas Golden Knights Announce Solis Security as Official Cybersecurity Partner

VEGAS (December 9, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 9, a new partnership with Solis that recognizes the company as the Official Cybersecurity Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“With Solis, we are partnering with an industry leader in cybersecurity that can provide best-in-class protection and response in the event of an incident,” said George Guevara, Vegas Golden Knights Director of Information Technology. “Solis’ services will be a great asset to us both with the Vegas Golden Knights and other Foley Entertainment Group entities.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Vegas Golden Knights as their official cybersecurity provider,” said Solis CEO, Terry Oehring. “Our shared commitment to excellence and resilience reflects a championship mindset – on the ice for the Golden Knights and in cybersecurity for Solis. Together, we’re setting the gold standard in our fields.”

Through the partnership, Solis will be featured on in-arena signage at T-Mobile Arena and in a social media campaign highlighting the monthly performance of Vegas Golden Knights goaltenders. In addition, Solis will be a partner for the Golden Knights Corporate Partner Golf Tournament.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT SOLIS SECURITY

Solis delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity services and cyber incident response. Combining state-of-the-art technology with unparalleled cyber threat intelligence, their award-winning team of cyber security experts has more than 20 years of experience protecting SMBs and SMEs from devastating cyber-attacks. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, Solis handles more than 2,500 cyber events each year and is trusted by customers in 90+ countries around the world. Learn more at solissecurity.com.