Vegas Golden Knights Announce Select-A-Seat Open House March 11 at T-Mobile Arena

VEGAS (February 26, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 26, that the team will host an exclusive select-a-seat open house for fans interested in full season ticket memberships on Tuesday, March 11 at T-Mobile Arena. A limited number of full season ticket memberships are available for the 2025-26 season, starting at just $58 per game in the upper level and $75 per game in the lower level.

This event will allow prospective full season members to see available seating options in person from 3 to 7 p.m. PT. The Scripps Sports broadcast of that day’s game at Pittsburgh, beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT, will be available on KnightTron. Fans interested in attending should RSVP here.

All fans who attend the March 11 event and purchase a membership will receive an exclusive gift.

Season ticket memberships offer fans the greatest savings off single-game ticket prices. Other benefits of membership include consistent seat locations for each game, access to purchase pre-paid parking, priority access to Stanley Cup Playoff tickets and access to exclusive member events and gifts.

