Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

VEGAS (September 26, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 26, roster transactions that brought the updated training camp roster to 44 players.

The following players were assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, the Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL or their respective junior teams: Michael Bullion, Noah Carroll, Ty Cheveldayoff, Daniel D'Amato, Joe Fleming, Robbie Fromm-Delorme, Patrick Guay, Ben Hemmerling, Brandon Hickey, Jett Jones, Jordan Papirny, Simon Pinard, Mason Primeau, Matyas Sapovaliv, Alex Swetlikoff and Tuomas Uronen.

The Golden Knights host their first home preseason game of 2023-24 Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena (Scripps Sports/ KnightTime+, FOX Sports Radio 98.9 FM, ESPN Deportes 1460 AM).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS UPCOMING TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, September 27

-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by FOX Sports Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Thursday, September 28

-Practice, 10:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 29

-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by Deportes Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

