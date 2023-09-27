News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

16 players assigned to AHL, ECHL and junior leagues

By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (September 26, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 26, roster transactions that brought the updated training camp roster to 44 players.

The following players were assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, the Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL or their respective junior teams: Michael Bullion, Noah Carroll, Ty Cheveldayoff, Daniel D'Amato, Joe Fleming, Robbie Fromm-Delorme, Patrick Guay, Ben Hemmerling, Brandon Hickey, Jett Jones, Jordan Papirny, Simon Pinard, Mason Primeau, Matyas Sapovaliv, Alex Swetlikoff and Tuomas Uronen.

The Golden Knights host their first home preseason game of 2023-24 Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena (Scripps Sports/ KnightTime+, FOX Sports Radio 98.9 FM, ESPN Deportes 1460 AM).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS UPCOMING TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Wednesday, September 27
-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by FOX Sports Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Thursday, September 28
-Practice, 10:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 29
-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
-Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by Deportes Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookTwitterInstagram and TikTok.

