Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transaction

VEGAS (October 6, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 6, that forward Brendan Brisson has been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League. That move brings the updated training camp roster (below) to 25 players.

The Golden Knights close their preseason schedule with a 1 p.m. PT game at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, October 7.

