Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for End of Season Awards

VEGAS (April 7, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 7, plans for the team’s annual regular season awards ceremony, following the final home game of the regular season on Saturday, April 12 when the Golden Knights face off against Nashville at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup with the Predators is presented by the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association.

The three awards are:

The Vegas Golden Knights Three Star Award presented by Gold Bar Whiskey as determined by the “stars of the game” voting at home games;

The Vegas Strong Service Award for the player most involved in serving and giving back to the Vegas community; and

The Seventh Player Award for the player who most exceeded expectations on the ice.

Fans are invited to participate in selecting the winner of the Seventh Player Award by voting in an online poll at this link. Brett Howden, Keegan Kolesar and Brayden McNabb are the three nominees for the Seventh Player Award. Voting for the award closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 9.

Howden, 27, has scored 22 goals, more than double his previous career high in his first six NHL seasons. His goal total ranks fourth on the team and his +13 rating is fifth among VGK forwards.

Kolesar, 27, has established career highs in goals (12) and points (28) through 77 games, while leading the team with 230 hits. His hit total is ninth among NHL forwards.

McNabb, 34, ranks third in the league and leads the team with a +36 rating. His 155 blocked shots lead the team and 126 hits lead VGK defensemen through 77 games.

The annual team awards are part of Fan Appreciation Week presented by Zoox. Following the awards presentation, the team will participate in the annual “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event presented by Circa Sports, where players will hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance.

VGK TEAM AWARDS HISTORY

First Star Award

2023-24 – Jack Eichel

2022-23 – Jack Eichel

2021-22 – Evgenii Dadonov

2020-21 – Max Pacioretty

2019-20 – Reilly Smith

2018-19 – Marc-Andre Fleury and Cody Eakin

2017-18 – William Karlsson

Vegas Strong Service Award

2023-24 – Jack Eichel

2022-23 – Reilly Smith

2021-22 – Mark Stone

2020-21 – Shea Theodore

2019-20 – Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny

2018-19 – Deryk Engelland

2017-18 – Deryk Engelland

Seventh Player Award

2023-24 – Brayden McNabb

2022-23 – William Carrier

2021-22 – Nicolas Roy

2020-21 – Alec Martinez

2019-20 – Chandler Stephenson

2018-19 – Ryan Reaves

2017-18 – William Karlsson

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.