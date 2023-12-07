Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership With McDonald's

McDonald's to offer free fries when Golden Knights score during first period at home to all fans

VGK2324_VGK x MCDONALDS
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (December 7, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 7, that the organization has agreed to a new partnership with the local Desert Sky McDonald’s® Operators Association. The multiyear partnership officially designates the restaurant franchise as a proud partner of the Golden Knights.

McDonald’s will be featured as the entitlement sponsor for the first period of all regular-season home games as an official partner of the Golden Knights. The partnership also features a promotional offer that rewards fans with free any size McDonald’s World Famous Fries® each time Vegas scores at home during the first period. Fans can redeem the offer the following day through the McDonald’s official mobile application.

“We are excited and proud to partner with McDonald’s, one of the most recognizable brands worldwide,” said Kerry Bubolz, President and CEO of the Golden Knights. “Partnering with McDonald’s gives our fans an opportunity for a great reward every time we score inside The Fortress during the first period, furthering the substantial fan experience of hockey in Vegas.”

McDonald’s will receive additional exposure on game days with advertising on LED ribbons and digital dashers inside T-Mobile Arena. The chain will also appear on broadcasts of Scripps Sports when the Golden Knights score in the first period, both at home and when the team is on the road.

“McDonald’s is lovin’ the upcoming partnership with the Golden Knights,” said Las Vegas McDonald’s Owner/Operator Brent Bohn. “Being part of the greater Vegas community and supporting the reigning champs is a win for us. We look forward to engaging with the fans at every home game.”

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookTwitterInstagram and TikTok.

