Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with A1 Garage Door Service

VEGAS (November 14, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 14, that the organization has agreed to a new partnership with A1 Garage Door Service, as the Official Garage Door Service Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“We are thrilled to partner with A1 Garage Door Service,” said Kerry Bubolz, President, and CEO of the Golden Knights. “Community is a contact sport, and we are excited to work with a business that is eager to give back to the Vegas community.”

A1 Garage will be the presenting sponsor of the Hockey Garage Makeover Giveaway, a sponsored contest where a member of the community will be selected to be gifted a VGK branded garage makeover. The brand will also be featured on the team’s digital channels, including the “Save Totals” social campaign and receive gameday exposure with activations on Toshiba Plaza, and advertising on Digital Dasherboards (DED) at T-Mobile Arena.

"Here at A1 Garage Door Service, we are absolutely thrilled to partner with the Vegas Golden Knights. At the heart of this alliance lies a shared commitment to making a positive impact. We understand that it takes the whole team to achieve greatness, both on and off the ice,” said Tommy Mello, CEO, A1 Garage Door Service. “With A1 Garage and the Vegas Golden Knights together, we are confident that we can open new doors of opportunity making our Las Vegas community stronger.”

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT A1 GARAGE DOOR SERVICE

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 34 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com .