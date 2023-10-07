Vegas Golden Knights Announce Opening Knight Festivities for October 10

VEGAS (October 6, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 6, the details of the fan experience on Opening Knight presented by America First Credit Union as the team Raises the Banner and kicks off the 2023-24 season. Additional tickets were released from holds today and are available here.

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. PT. The Gold Carpet will return to Toshiba Plaza beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT where fans can welcome players, coaches, broadcasters, VGK Cast and the Stanley Cup® before the game. Fans at the carpet will be given gold pompoms to line the carpet as The Golden Age continues into a second season.

Revolt Tattoos will return to Toshiba Plaza from 1 to 7 p.m. PT, providing free Golden Knights ink for fans. Fans will have the opportunity to take commemorative photos inside and outside T-Mobile Arena with life-size and larger-than-life images of the Stanley Cup®.

Fans are encouraged to enter T-Mobile Arena early when doors open at 6 p.m. PT and will find specialty gold Opening Knight battle towels presented by GHOST Energy on their seats. Prior to puck drop, the Golden Knights will hold a ceremony to recognize the team’s Stanley Cup victory with their one-of-a-kind season opening show culminating with the raising of the championship banner. Replicas of the Stanley Cup® banner will be passed out as fans exit the arena, starting at the beginning of the third period.

Those without a ticket are invited to stick around Toshiba Plaza to view the banner raising ceremony and watch the game live one last time from the Allegiant Stage screen. A replica of the Stanley Cup® championship banner will also be revealed on the building overlooking the plaza.

Fans will have their first opportunity to take home one-of-a-kind merchandise as VGK Authentics will begin selling game-used Stanley Cup® Final items in T-Mobile Arena, at The Arsenal at City National Arena, and online at VegasTeamStore.com.

Fans unable to join the festivities in person can listen to the VGK Insider Show on FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM/1340 AM), hosted by Daren Millard and Ryan Wallis, broadcasting live from Toshiba Plaza from 4 to 6 p.m. PT ahead of the station’s pregame show. Beginning at 6 p.m. PT, KTNV-TV13 and KnightTime+ will broadcast a special hour-long season preview show live from the arena featuring Golden Knights broadcasters and special guests. The game can be viewed exclusively on ESPN/ESPN+ (Bob Wischusen, A.J. Mleczko, Leah Hextall) and available on radio on FOX Sports Las Vegas (Dan D’Uva, Gary Lawless), Deportes Vegas (Jesus Lopez, Alex Romo), and Sports USA (John Forslund, Jim Fox).

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

