Vegas Golden Knights Announce Official Partnership with Nellie's Southern Kitchen

VEGAS (January 9, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 9, a partnership with Nellie’s Southern Kitchen. The partnership officially recognizes the restaurant located inside the MGM Grand as a Proud Partner of the Golden Knights. The southern kitchen offers food inspired by Nellie Jonas, great-grandmother to the renowned brothers, Kevin, Joe, Nick, and Franklin Jonas. Menu highlights include Nellie’s signature basket of biscuits and mouthwatering chicken and dumplins.

“The Vegas Golden Knights are thrilled to partner with Nellie’s Southern Kitchen,” said Kerry Bubolz, President and CEO of the Golden Knights. “We are excited to work with an organization that prides itself on creating a fun and welcoming environment for all. Fans now have another appealing option for dining with additional perks included for those proudly showing their support for the Golden Knights.”

Through the partnership, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen will offer a special consisting of a 10% check discount to any fans that wear VGK merchandise to the restaurant on the day of any home or away game. The restaurant will also be featured on the team’s social channels as the presenting sponsor of all Empty Net Goals scored by the team, highlighting the exciting moment when a player puts a “biscuit” in an “empty basket.” In addition to those promotions, the company will have an in-arena, broadcast, and social presence.

"As we open our doors to the Vegas Golden Knights fans, we're not just sharing our love for the game but also honoring the rich Southern heritage that Grandma Nellie instilled in us,” said Kevin Jonas Sr., Co-Managing Partner of Nellie's Southern Kitchen. “Each biscuit served is a nod to her legacy, a bite of comfort crafted with love and tradition. We invite you to join us in this celebration of family, food, and hockey. Let's make every 'Biscuit in the Basket' count, both on the ice and on your plate. We look forward to welcoming you at our table.”

For hours and more information on Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, fans can visit here.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT NELLIE’S SOUTHERN KITCHEN

Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, a Jonas family experience, made its Las Vegas debut at MGM Grand in June 2022. Founded by Denise and Kevin Jonas, Sr., and their sons Kevin, Joe and Nick (of Jonas Brothers fame) – in partnership with TLI Bedrock LLC, a New York City-based investment firm – Nellie’s celebrates the comfort food, Southern hospitality, love of music and down-home charm evocative of the family’s roots in North Carolina since the 1760s. The MGM Grand location marks the second venture for the concept which the Jonas Family founded in Belmont, North Carolina.