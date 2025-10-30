Vegas Golden Knights Announce Nevada Day Celebration on Friday, October 31

VEGAS (October 30, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 30, plans for the team’s Nevada Day game on Friday, October 31, at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights’ Nevada Day game is sponsored by Travel Nevada. Vegas will take on the Colorado Avalanche for a 1 p.m. PT puck drop on the state holiday that commemorates the state’s admission to the Union in 1864.

Fans at T-Mobile Arena are encouraged to dress in white to match the jerseys the team will wear for this home contest. Halloween costumes are also accepted, but staff at T-Mobile Arena have the right to deny entry to guests wearing clothes with offensive text or images. Fans planning to wear costumes on Friday are encouraged to visit this link for more information on T-Mobile Arena’s policies.

Specially designed jerseys will be signed by players and available for auction. The jerseys feature this year’s Nevada Day logo, inspired by the Nevada state quarter and presented in a stained-glass style. The design pays homage to the vibrant stained-glass art around Las Vegas, including the Tropicana’s Barrel Dome, which was once considered the largest stained-glass installation in the world.

To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKNevadaDay.givesmart.com or text “VGKNevadaDay” to 76278 to sign up and bid. The auction will begin at 11:45 a.m. PT and conclude at 3 p.m. PT on Friday. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the VGK Foundation’s continued community efforts with the Clark County School District.

Additional Nevada Day items, such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, and decals, will be available for purchase at The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, and pucks will be available at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

Travel Nevada recently hosted the “Ultimate Hockey Experience” sweepstakes, where one lucky winner and three friends received tickets to the Nevada Day game. In addition, the winner and their friends will be given official Golden Knights jerseys, premium ride service to and from T-Mobile Arena, and exclusive access to the postgame press conference.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.