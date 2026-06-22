Vegas Golden Knights Announce Game Schedule for 2026-27 Preseason

VEGAS (June 22, 2026): The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 22, their official four-game schedule for the 2026-27 preseason. The Golden Knights will return to the ice for game action on Sept. 19 when they visit Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., to face the Los Angeles Kings at 6 p.m. PT. The team's "Road to Puck Drop" is presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

Vegas' first home game of the preseason comes on Thursday, Sept. 24, when they host the Utah Mammoth. The final pair of games of the preseason will be played on home ice at T-Mobile Arena. The full game schedule for the preseason can be found below.

Fans interested in learning more about season membership opportunities for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign are encouraged to contact the Vegas Golden Knights ticketing team at (702) 645-4259 or via email at [email protected].

Broadcast information for preseason games, as well as the dates and rosters for Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction and Training Camp presented by Core Hydration, will be announced at a later date. Additional activations for the 2026-27 preseason will also be announced at a later date.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2026-27 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Saturday, September 19

Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (Toyota Arena)

Tuesday, September 22

Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (SAP Center)

Thursday, September 24

Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth (T-Mobile Arena)

Saturday, September 26

Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (T-Mobile Arena)

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.